Schwellenbach (3-4) took the loss Sunday against San Diego. He pitched seven innings, allowing four runs (two earned) on seven hits and no walks with 11 strikeouts.

After conceding a run in the first on a Jackson Merrill single, Schwellenbach breezed through the Padres' lineup until two unearned runs scored on a Gavin Sheets long ball in the sixth. Schwellenbach generated an astounding 20 whiffs out of 101 total pitches to notch his first performance with double-digit Ks since April 4 against Miami. The Atlanta right-hander has pitched to a 3.42 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 60:12 K:BB across 68.1 total innings. He currently lines up to make his next start against the Red Sox at home next weekend.