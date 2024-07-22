Schwellenbach (3-5) took the loss Sunday, allowing four runs on seven hits over six innings against the Cardinals. He struck out eight.

Schwellenbach struck out a career-best eight batters but also allowed a career-high three homers in taking the loss Sunday. He allowed solo blasts in each of the second, third and fourth innings, each coming with two outs. Schwellenbach has been a steady contributor since joining the Atlanta rotation at the end of May. Over his last seven starts, the rookie right-hander has completed six innings or more five times, posting a 3.73 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP with 40 strikeouts over 41 innings. His next start is tentatively slated to take place in Queens when Atlanta travels to take on the Mets.