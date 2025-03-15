Schwellenbach gave up two runs on four hits over 4.2 innings in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals. He struck out seven without walking a batter.
The 24-year-old right-hander wasn't quite as sharp as his line indicated, as he plunked one batter and got charged with a wild pitch, but it was mostly another successful spring outing for Schwellenbach. Over 12.2 Grapefruit League innings, he's delivered a 16:1 K:BB and appears just about ready for Opening Day.
