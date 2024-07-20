Share Video

Schwellenbach won't start as scheduled Friday against the Cardinals, as the game was postponed due to rain.

Atlanta and St. Louis will play a doubleheader Saturday, and Schwellenbach will likely take the mound for one of the two contests. The 24-year-old allowed four earned runs in five innings while striking out six batters and walking none in a loss during his last start against the Cards on June 24.

