Schwellenbach didn't factor into the decision Thursday against Philadelphia after giving up one run on seven hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out five.

Schwellenbach yielded two extra-base hits, one of which left the yard off the red-hot bat of Kyle Schwarber in the third inning, and he notably escaped a bases-loaded jam in the fifth inning by fanning Nick Castellanos. The long ball represented Schwellenbach's first run allowed altogether in 2025, but the right-hander still carries a pristine 0.45 ERA, 0.65 WHIP and 19:3 K:BB over 20 innings (three starts) to open the season following his 2024 second-half surge. He'll do battle with the Blue Jays on the road in his next scheduled start, which is set for early next week.