Schwellenbach (3-3) earned the win against the Red Sox on Sunday, allowing four runs on six hits and one walk with three strikeouts over seven innings.

Schwellenbach surrendered a grand slam to Rafael Devers in the third inning but otherwise turned in six scoreless frames. The 24-year-old needed just 81 pitches to notch his second consecutive seven-inning outing, though he's recorded only six strikeouts over those two starts. He'll carry a 3.52 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 49:12 K:BB across 61.1 innings into a home matchup with the Padres next weekend.