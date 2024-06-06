Schwellenbach (0-2) took the loss Wednesday against the Red Sox, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out four.

It was a tough day for Schwellenbach, who allowed three runs in the second inning and another three in the fifth en route to his second loss in as many starts. The 24-year-old right-hander's now allowed nine runs through his first 9.2 innings with Atlanta after pitching to a 2.21 ERA across eight starts between High-A Rome and Double-A Mississippi. If Atlanta elects to keep Schwellenbach in the majors for another turn in the rotation, he'd currently line up for a road matchup in Baltimore early next week.