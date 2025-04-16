Schwellenbach (1-1) allowed six runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three in six innings in a loss to the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Schwellenbach allowed just one run through four innings before running into trouble in the fifth. He walked a batter and allowed four hits, with two of those being home runs, before getting an out and exited the game down 6-1. Schwellenbach was off to a brilliant start before Tuesday with a 0.45 ERA and 0.65 WHIP through his first three outings. He'll aim to return to his dominant ways in a home start versus the Cardinals next week.