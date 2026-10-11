GM Alex Anthopoulos said Sunday that Schwellenbach (elbow) should return to Atlanta's rotation next year, though the organization won't be counting on him to fill that role across the full season, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Schwellenbach spent the entire 2026 campaign on the injured list, first undergoing surgery in February to have bone spurs removed from his right elbow before having another procedure in August to repair a fracture in the same elbow that dated back to last year. The 26-year-old's availability for the start of the 2027 campaign is in question as he works his way back from the latter surgery, and he could also have some workload limitations while coming off a lost season.