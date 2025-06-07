Schwellenbach allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out four over six innings in a no-decision versus the Giants on Friday.

This was a bit of a letdown after back-to-back 11-strikeout games from the 25-year-old right-hander. Schwellenbach still earned his third straight quality start, but two of those have just met that standard due to some mistakes from Atlanta's defense. He's also completed six innings in all but two of his 13 starts so far as he remains a reliable part of the rotation. Schwellenbach has a 3.24 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 75:14 K:BB over 80.2 innings. His next start is projected to be at Milwaukee.