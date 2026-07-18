Braves' Spencer Schwellenbach: No timeline for rehab stint

Schwellenbach (elbow) has yet to begin a rehab assignment, Chad Bishop of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

There had been some hope the 26-year-old right-hander would be able to make his season debut before the end of August, but he'll need to get back into game action very soon for that to be a realistic possibility. Schwellenbach is recovering from a fractured elbow he suffered last June, having put together a 3.09 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 108:18 K:BB through 110.2 innings in 2025 to that point.