Atlanta placed Schwellenbach on the 60-day injured list Tuesday with right elbow inflammation, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Schwellenbach missed the final three months of the 2025 regular season with a small fracture in his right elbow, and he will now be shelved for most of the first two months of the 2026 campaign, at minimum. Atlanta is hopeful that the right-hander is dealing with bone spurs and will not require surgery. With Schwellenbach unavailable and Reynaldo Lopez (shoulder) and Grant Holmes (elbow) also returning from injury, Hurston Waldrep, Bryce Elder, Joey Wentz and Martin Perez (shoulder) have better opportunities at cracking the Opening Day rotation. Atlanta could also augment its rotation with an outside addition.