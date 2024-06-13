Schwellenbach came away with a no-decision in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Orioles, giving up two runs on four hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out three.

Matched up against fellow rookie hurler Cade Povich, Schwellenbach produced his first quality start in three trips to the mound for Atlanta, but the 24-year-old right-hander was on the hook for a loss until Matt Olson went deep in the top of the eighth inning. Schwellenbach may have earned himself a longer stay in the majors with Wednesday's performance, but he'll take a 6.32 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 12:5 K:BB through 15.2 big-league innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home early next week against the Tigers.