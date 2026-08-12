Braves' Spencer Schwellenbach: Rehab slowed

Schwellenbach (elbow) is still not feeling 100 percent and will have his throwing progression slowed, Grant McAuley of the Marietta Daily Journal reports.

Schwellenbach has been throwing bullpen sessions for several weeks as he works his way back from surgery to remove bone spurs from his right elbow. However, he hasn't felt totally comfortable and is still searching for his pre-surgery velocity. Once he's ready, Schwellenbach will head back to Atlanta's spring training facility in Florida to begin facing hitters. There's no timetable for when that will happen, however, and Schwellenbach is running out of time to get ramped up enough to return later this season.