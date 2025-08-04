Schwellenbach (elbow) has yet to resume throwing and appears unlikely to return this season, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Schwellenbach is a little more than a month removed from suffering a small fracture in his pitching elbow. While Atlanta has yet to officially rule the right-hander out for the season, there is no timetable for when he might throw again, and it's going to take him a long time to be built back up once he does pick up a baseball. With Atlanta already essentially out of the playoff picture, the club has little incentive to push Schwellenbach to return in September.