Braves' Spencer Schwellenbach: Return this season looking unlikely
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schwellenbach (elbow) has yet to resume throwing and appears unlikely to return this season, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Schwellenbach is a little more than a month removed from suffering a small fracture in his pitching elbow. While Atlanta has yet to officially rule the right-hander out for the season, there is no timetable for when he might throw again, and it's going to take him a long time to be built back up once he does pick up a baseball. With Atlanta already essentially out of the playoff picture, the club has little incentive to push Schwellenbach to return in September.
