Schwellenbach (4-4) earned the win against the Red Sox on Saturday, allowing five hits and no walks while striking out 11 over 6.1 innings.

Schwellenbach generated 16 whiffs on 99 pitches and matched a season high with 11 strikeouts for the second consecutive game. The 25-year-old has pitched into the seventh inning in each of his last four starts and has delivered nine quality starts across 12 outings. He'll take a 3.13 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 71:12 K:BB over 74.2 innings into a road matchup with the Giants next weekend.