Strider didn't give up a hit or a run over 3.2 innings of relief in Sunday's loss to the Padres, walking three and striking out three.

The flamethrowing rookie continues to pile up whiffs and now boasts a 32.4 percent strikeout rate through his first nine big-league innings, but Strider's 17.6 percent walk rate seems likely to keep him from working his way out of a long relief role any time soon. His upside is sky high, whether as a future closer or with a move into the rotation, but for now the 23-year-old has more value as a dynasty asset than in redraft fantasy formats.