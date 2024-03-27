Strider and Atlanta won't face the Phillies on Thursday after the game was postponed due to forecasted rain in Philadelphia.

The season opener for both clubs has been rescheduled for Friday at 3:05 p.m. ET. Strider, who had been slated to take the hill Thursday, will presumably be bumped back one day in the schedule to go head-to-head against the Phillies' Opening Day starter, Zack Wheeler.