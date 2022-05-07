Strider gave up four hits and struck out eight over four scoreless innings of relief but didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Brewers.

Entering the game after opener Jesse Chavez had coughed up two runs in the first inning, Strider shut down the Milwaukee offense and gave Atlanta a chance to tie the game up. Unfortunately, as soon as the rookie right-hander exited after firing 69 pitches (50 strikes), the Brewers' bats got rolling again. Strider battled some control issues in April, walking multiple batters in three straight appearances, but he appears to be tightening things up and has 13 strikeouts against only one walk over his last two outings and 7.2 innings. Atlanta has struggled to find a consistent fifth starter so far this season, but Strider could soon get a look in the rotation given his recent improvements. On the season, he sports a 2.16 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 24:9 K:BB through 16.2 innings.