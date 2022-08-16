Strider (7-4) picked up the win in Monday's 13-1 rout of the Mets, allowing one run on three hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out four.

The rookie failed to get out of the third inning in his last start, also against the Mets, but Strider was sharper this time around and benefitted from an offensive eruption by Atlanta. He's showing some signs of fatigue in his first full season in the majors, lasting longer than five innings only twice in his last six starts, but Strider still sports a 4.03 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 40:10 K:BB through 29 innings over that stretch. Given his dominance, expect Atlanta to continue finding ways to give him some extra rest down the stretch with an eye toward having him available for the playoffs, but a full shutdown seems unlikely -- the 23-year-old tossed 96.1 innings across all levels last season and only sits at 94.2 innings so far in 2022, so there should still be plenty of gas left in his tank.