Strider (4-3) allowed five runs on four hits and two walks over four innings Sunday, striking out four and taking a loss against Washington.

Most of the damage against Strider came during an ugly four-run second inning; he yielded a two-run single to Ehire Adrianza and a two-run homer to Victor Robles in the frame. It was Strider's second straight start of fewer than five innings after tossing six innings in each of his previous three outings. The 23-year-old is now sporting a 3.03 ERA with a 114:30 K:BB through 21 appearances (10 starts).