Atlanta is optimistic about Strider's chances of being ready for the NLDS against Philadelphia, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Strider has been on the 15-day injured list since suffering a left oblique strain in late-September, but he's been ramping up his throwing of late. Per O'Brien, the team will watch him throw more over the next 48 hours before making a final decision on his NLDS roster status.