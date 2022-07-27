Strider (5-3) picked up the win in Tuesday's 6-3 victory over the Phillies, allowing one run on three hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out six.

The rookie shut the Philadelphia offense down completely until serving up a solo shot to Kyle Schwarber in the sixth inning, but Atlanta already held a 5-0 lead at that point. Strider delivered his fourth quality start in his last six outings on a tidy 90 pitches (61 strikes), and he boasts a dazzling 2.20 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 48:9 K:BB through 32.2 innings over that stretch.