Strider (4-2) earned the win Saturday, allowing one run on one hit and one walk over six innings against the Reds. He struck out 11.

Strider's rookie breakout continued with his second double-digit strikeout game of the season and arguably his best overall performance to date in the big leagues. He induced a whopping 24 swinging strikes on 93 pitches, and Cincinnati was only able to scratch a run across after a hit-by-pitch, a wild pitch and a single. Strider had a recent bump in the road against San Francisco (six earned runs in 3.2 innings), but he's flashing frontline starter potential.