Strider (11-3) took the loss against the White Sox on Saturday, pitching six innings and allowing five runs on eight hits while striking out 10 batters.

Strider displayed plenty of his usual dominance, racking up 26 whiffs and 10 strikeouts. However, the right-hander was knocked around a bit when he wasn't missing bats, as four of the eight hits against him went for extra bases, including a go-ahead homer by Jake Burger in Strider's final frame. The All-Star hurler has notched double-digit strikeouts in seven different starts this season, and he leads MLB with 176 punchouts overall. He's also tied for the league lead with 11 wins, though his 3.66 ERA is nearly a run worse than the 2.67 mark he posted as a rookie last year.