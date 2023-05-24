Strider (4-2) took the loss Tuesday, allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks over 6 innings against the Dodgers. He struck out 11.

Strider got off to a sluggish start to the contest, giving up a leadoff double to Mookie Betts, who would come around to score on a Will Smith single, then being tagged by Jason Heyward for a solo homer to start the second. He recovered nicely following the second frame, retiring 12 of the 14 batters he would face before being pulled. Tuesday's game marked Strider's second consecutive start allowing four runs, however, both outings have come against high-octane offenses in the Rangers and the Dodgers. Though Strider is expected to take on a tough Philadelphia lineup in his next start, he remains an elite fantasy option, especially in points leagues and daily formats where strikeouts reign supreme.