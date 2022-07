Strider struck out 12 in six scoreless innings while allowing two runs on two hits Thursday in a 3-2 loss against St. Louis. He did not factor into the decision.

Strider struck out eight batters in the first three innings and allowed just one baserunner over the next three frames. The 23-year-old has found his stride of late, allowing one run on eight hits while compiling a 30:3 K:BB in 18 innings over three starts. His next start will likely be early next week against the Mets.