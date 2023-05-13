Strider (4-1) took the loss Friday as Atlanta fell 3-0 to the Blue Jays, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk over 6.2 innings. He struck out 12.

It's the third time in his last four starts Strider punched out double-digit batters, but the right-hander was out-dueled by Chris Bassitt, who tossed a shutout for Toronto. Strider generated a stunning 49 called or swinging strikes among his 110 pitches, and he'll take a 2.70 ERA and 79:15 K:BB through 46.2 innings into his next outing, likely to come on the road next week against the Rangers.