Strider (6-3) earned the victory in Tuesday's 13-1 win over Philadelphia, striking out 13 in 6.2 innings while allowing a run on three hits and a walk.

Outside of consecutive hits in the second inning that led to Philadelphia's only run, Strider absolutely dominated. At one point he retired 13 batters in a row, nine by strikeout. It was the fourth time he's reached double-digit strikeouts in a game and the first time he's punched out as many as 13. With 133 strikeouts in 87 innings and only five homers allowed, he's putting together one of the best rookie seasons in baseball this year.