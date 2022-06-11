Strider (2-2) allowed four hits and a walk over 5.2 scoreless innings Friday, striking out eight and earning a win over the Pirates.

Strider gave up just four singles while turning in his first shutout appearance as a starter. His eight punchouts tied a season high from his May 6 outing against the Brewers. The 23-year-old touched triple-digits with his fastball while forcing 18 whiffs. Strider now owns a 2.35 ERA with a 57:19 K:BB through 38.1 frames. He's lined up to start in Washington next week.