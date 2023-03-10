Strider gave up a run on three hits over 3.1 innings while striking out five during Thursday's split-squad game against the Blue Jays.

The right-hander fired 42 of 57 pitches for strikes in his third appearance of the spring. Strider has a 9:2 K:BB through 8.1 innings in Grapefruit League action, and after a dazzling rookie campaign that saw him fan 202 batters in only 131.2 frames for a 38.3 percent strikeout rate, Atlanta is counting on the 24-year-old to emerge as a true ace in 2023.