Strider (10-5) took the loss against San Francisco on Monday, allowing three runs (two earned) on nine hits and one walk while striking out nine batters over five innings.

Strider didn't have his best stuff in the outing, as he needed 102 pitches to make it through five shaky frames. The Giants racked up nine hits against him, but only one (a Thairo Estrada double) went for extra bases. That allowed Strider to keep the damage on the scoreboard to a minimum by going to his swing-and-miss stuff -- he finished four of his five frames with a strikeout, three of the swinging variety. Strider has struck out at least nine batters in four of his past five starts and ranks sixth in MLB with 192 punchouts on the campaign.