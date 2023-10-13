Strider took the loss in Thursday's 3-1 defeat to the Phillies in Game 4 of the NLDS, allowing three runs on seven hits and three walks across 5.2 innings. He struck out seven.

Strider was not as sharp as his start in Game 1 of the series and he once again found himself on the wrong side of the decision. The bulk of the damage came on two home runs from Nick Castellanos in the fourth and sixth innings, both of which came on pitches Strider left inside to the pull-happy outfielder. Although Strider struggled with allowing constant traffic on the basepaths, he also racked up 19 whiffs, underscoring the rollercoaster command that plagued him in this start. His postseason concluded with a 2.84 ERA and 1.34 WHIP across 12.2 innings with 15 strikeouts.