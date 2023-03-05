Strider gave up three hits and a walk over three scoreless innings while striking out three in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles.

The right-hander has yet to allow a run through his first five spring innings, posting a 4:2 K:BB. Strider is coming off a dazzling rookie season that saw him top 200 strikeouts despite only pitching 131.2 innings for Atlanta, and the 24-year-old right-hander could emerge as a true ace in 2023 if his changeup joins his high-90s fastball and nasty slider as a plus offering.