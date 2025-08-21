Strider will no longer make a start this weekend against the Mets, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Atlanta has reconfigured its rotation and will have Joey Wentz, Cal Quantrill and Bryce Elder as the starting pitchers this weekend versus New York. Strider (5-11) last pitched Monday against the White Sox, and he allowed seven runs on 10 hits and one walk across three innings. Strider struck out just two Chicago hitters and was saddled with his 11th loss of the season. He's been shelled in August in particular, as opposing teams have a 1.442 OPS versus Strider this month. It's unclear if Strider is being pushed back to pitch next week against the Marlins or if his turn in the rotation is being skipped altogether.