Strider (0-4) took the loss Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, coughing up five runs on six hits -- including three home runs -- and two walks over five innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander struggled through 85 pitches (52 strikes), serving up homers to Ketel Marte in the first and third innings and Corbin Carroll in the fifth. Strider has been a shell of himself since returning from a hamstring injury, posting a 6.43 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 14:7 K:BB over three starts and 14 innings, and his velocity remains down -- he's averaging 95.2 mph on his four-seamer this season, over two ticks below the 97.3 mph he was averaging in 2023. Strider will try to find his form in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road this weekend in San Francisco.