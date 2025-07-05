Braves' Spencer Strider: Hurt by long balls in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Strider (3-7) took the loss Friday as Atlanta was downed 3-2 by the Orioles, giving up three runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out six.
The right-hander delivered his fifth quality start in his last six trips to the mound, but homers by Jordan Westburg in the third inning and Cedric Mullins in the fifth -- as well as a lack of run support -- stuck Strider with the loss. Over that six-outing stretch, he's posted a 3.00 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 44:13 K:BB in 36 innings as he inches closer to his pre-injury form. Strider will try to keep the ball in the yard in his next start, which is scheduled to come on the road next week against the A's.
