Atlanta announced Monday that Strider (oblique) signed a six-year, $75 million contract extension that runs through the 2028 season. The contract includes a $22 million team option or a $5 million buyout for 2029.

Strider becomes the latest in a growing list of young, foundational pieces to come to terms with Atlanta on a long-term deal to buy out his arbitration years. Before a left oblique strain caused the 23-year-old to finish the regular season on the 15-day injured list, the rookie right-hander had arguably been Atlanta's top pitcher in 2022. After dazzling in relief to begin the season, Strider transitioned into the rotation in late May and finished with a 2.67 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 202:45 K:BB across 131.2 innings. Atlanta hopes to have Strider available for its upcoming National League Division Series with the Phillies that begins Tuesday, but he has yet to be formally activated.

