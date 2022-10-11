Strider (oblique) will be on Atlanta's NLDS roster.
Strider had an outstanding rookie season, posting a 2.67 ERA and 38.3 percent strikeout rate in 131.2 innings, but it was cut short in mid-September due to an oblique strain. While he will in fact be able to make it back for the postseason, it's unclear what sort of role he'll be able to play, as his experience as a reliever could lead Atlanta to deploy him that way if he isn't built up enough to start. Per Jeff Schultz of The Athletic, a Game 3 start for Strider is possible, though that could also go to Charlie Morton.