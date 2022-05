Atlanta manager Brian Snitker suggested after Monday's 1-0 loss at Milwaukee that Strider will likely handle more higher-leverage work late in games in the wake of Tyler Matzek's (shoulder) impending move to the 15-day injured list, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. "When you lose a guy of [Matzek's] caliber, we may need Strider to fill those late-inning leverage innings," Snitker said.

When Atlanta optioned Bryce Elder and Kyle Muller to Triple-A Gwinnett on May 1, Strider looked like a potential candidate to step into the final opening in the rotation, but the big club will instead promote Tucker Davidson from Gwinnett to give him another look as the No. 5 starter beginning with Tuesday's game against the Brewers. After working a career-high four innings in a bulk-relief role May 6, Strider would have been reasonably stretched out enough for starting duty, but Atlanta apparently believes he'll provide more value out of the bullpen as a high-leverage, multi-inning arm late in games. Look for Atlanta to stay away from Strider on Tuesday, however, as he tossed two scoreless innings in a 26-pitch relief appearance Monday.