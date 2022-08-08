Strider (6-4) allowed four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five over 2.2 innings, taking the loss Sunday versus the Mets.

It was announced Strider won't face an innings limit this season, his first as a big-league starter. What could see him lose his spot in the rotation is poor performance, as he's had a couple of poor outings in going 2-2 across his last four starts. In that span, he's allowed 11 runs across 19.1 frames, though he's also posted a 28:6 K:BB. After Sunday's dud, he owns a 3.11 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 138:34 K:BB through 89.2 innings in 24 appearances (13 starts). The 23-year-old right-hander will look to bounce back next weekend in a projected road start in Miami.