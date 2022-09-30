Strider (oblique) has not been cleared to resume throwing, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Strider won't be returning during the regular season, but Atlanta hopes to make another deep playoff run, so Strider's status remains relevant. He has not pitched since Sept. 18 due to an oblique strain.
