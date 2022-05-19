Strider struck out the side in a perfect seventh inning Wednesday to record his first hold of the season in an extra-innings loss to the Brewers.

The rookie looked very comfortable in his new setup role, but the rest of the Atlanta bullpen wasn't able to get the job done. Strider has a dominant 40.0 percent strikeout rate through 20.2 innings this season with a 2.61 ERA and 1.02 WHIP, and while he's no threat to Kenley Jansen in the closer spot, he should be able to collect holds quickly with more high-leverage usage.