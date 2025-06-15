Strider (1-5) earned the win Saturday, allowing three hits and one walk over six scoreless innings against the Rockies. He struck out 13.

​​Strider returned to form Saturday, racking up a season-high 13 strikeouts in a dominant outing. The right-hander's 2025 campaign has been challenging, as he's worked his way back from elbow surgery followed by a hamstring injury early in his return. On the season, the 26-year-old owns a 4.35 ERA and 1.16 WHIP over 31 innings in six starts.