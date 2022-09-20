Strider is dealing with a sore oblique and will be pushed back a few days, so he may not make a start this week, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

He lined up to start Friday in Philadelphia, so if he is indeed pushed back "a few" days, he could pitch early next week in Washington. Bryce Elder, who is entering the rotation Wednesday, could stick around in the rotation if Strider needs to miss more than one turn through the rotation.