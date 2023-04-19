Strider (2-0) earned the win Tuesday, allowing zero runs on one hit and three walks over six innings against the Padres. He struck out nine.

Fantasy managers couldn't have asked for a better start to Strider's sophomore season. This is the 24-year-old righty's second scoreless outing of the year, and he's now leading the league in strikeouts through the end of Tuesday's games. The former Clemson Tiger is also holding opposing hitters to a .158 batting average, good for eighth-best in the MLB. The Ohio native will look to continue his stellar start to the season against the Marlins next week.