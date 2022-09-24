Strider was placed on the 15-day injured list with a left oblique strain Saturday, retroactive to Sept. 21.

Strider dealt with an oblique issue following his most recent start, and he'll ultimately be sidelined for the remainder of the regular season. The right-hander will be eligible to return for the start of the postseason, and he's expected to be ready for the team's first playoff series, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Bryce Elder is a strong candidate to remain in Atlanta's rotation, while Alan Rangel was recalled Saturday.