Strider (oblique) had no issues while throwing on flat ground Tuesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
The 23-year-old had been shut down from throwing due to the oblique strain since his last start Sept. 18, but he's now been cleared to start up a throwing program. Strider remains without an official return timeline, though he seems unlikely to make enough progress within the next week to be available for the start of the NLDS.
