Strider (5-9) took the loss against Milwaukee on Wednesday, allowing five runs on 11 hits and one walk while striking out six batters over 4.2 innings.

Strider not only gave up a bloated 11 hits during his time on the mound, seven of those knocks -- five doubles and two homers -- went for extra bases. He did flash his usual swing-and-miss stuff with 15 whiffs and six punchouts, but the Brewers' quality of contact when they did hit the ball doomed the right-hander to a poor outing. The five earned runs Strider allowed tied his season-worst mark and pushed his ERA on the campaign to a below-average 4.04. However, the veteran hurler had been hitting his stride prior to Wednesday, completing at least five innings and allowing three or fewer earned runs in each of his previous 10 starts, and he'll look to get back on that track in his next appearance, which is projected to come on the road against the Mets.