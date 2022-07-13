Strider allowed a run on five hits, three walks and a hit batsman while striking out eight in 4.2 innings in a 4-1 win Tuesday over the Mets. He did not factor into the decision.

Strider held the Mets scoreless through the first four innings but ran into trouble in the fifth. With two outs, he gave up a run-scoring triple to Francisco Lindor and issued an intentional walk to Pete Alonso before being removed, having thrown 103 pitches. Over his last four starts including Tuesday, the 23-year-old has fanned 38 batters in 23.1 innings and allowed just two runs on 13 hits.